Tymex Boxing Promotion-Mariusz Grabowski presented championship boxing Saturday night with its 10th gala at the Hala Sportowa in Czestochowa, Poland. World ranked and local favorite Robert Parzęczewski (24-1, 16 KOs) unanimously decisioned upset specialist Patrick Mendy (18-15-3, 1 KO) of the (United Kingdom by way of Gambia). The official judges’ scorecards read (96-94, 97-93, 97-94) all in favor to Parzeczewski.

WBO world super featherweight champion Ewa Brodnicka (18-0, 2 KOs) of Poland retained her title with a split decision victory over Edith Soledad Matthysse (16-10-1, 1 KO) of Argentina. Official scores were 97-93 and 96-94 for Brodnicka and 96-95 for Matthysse.

Undercard Results:

Patrick Szymanski (19-2, 10 KOs) UD Denis Krieger (14-9-2, 9 KOs) (79-73, 78-74, 80-72) 8 rds middleweights

Sebastian Slusarczyk (6-0, 4 KOs) TKO 4th Tomasz Gromadzki (10-3-1, 3 KOs) 6 rds super middles

Louis Greene (11-1, 6 KOs) TKO Lukasz Wierzbicki (18-1, 7 KOs) 8 rds super welterweights

Marcin Siwy (20-0, 8 KOs) UD Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenka (6-5-1, 3 KOs) 8 rds Heavyweights

Oskar Wierzejski (2-0, 0 KOs) UD Igor Pylypenka (5-46) (39-37, 37-39, 40-36) 4 rds cruiserweights

Aleksander Jasiewicz (1-0, 0 KOs) UD Marteuz Orynek (0-2, 0 KOs) (40-35 2x and, 40-36) 4 rds Super welterweights

Poland PolSat Sport aired the event