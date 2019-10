WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards (15-1, 6 KOs) has decided to vacate his title after reporting that it is too difficult to him continue marking the weight.

In his most recent fight on September 1, Edwards retained his championship in a match that was declared a “no contest” against WBC #1 Julio Cesar Martinez (14-1, 11 KOs). Martinez appeared headed to a KO win, but he hit Edwards when he was on the deck after a knockdown.