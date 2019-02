SHOWTIME Sports will present the highly anticipated super middleweight matchup between fierce British rivals James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr. Saturday, February 23 live on SHOWTIME from London’s The O2. In the co-featured bout, fast-rising prospect Joe Joyce battles former world champion Bermane Stiverne in a 12-round heavyweight clash. The event will air live on air and via the networks’ streaming service at a start time to be announced.