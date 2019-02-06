T-Mobile Arena will host Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) defending his WBC/WBA titles in a 12-round unification fight against IBF middleweight world champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) during the celebratory weekend of Cinco de Mayo. The champion-vs.-champion event will take place Saturday, May 4 and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

“I’m excited to return to T-Mobile Arena for a fifth time,” said Canelo Alvarez. “I inaugurated this arena to boxing at an international level, and it’s a place where I have had some of my biggest fights. This fight against Daniel Jacobs will not be the exception. I am ready to capture another world title in front of a packed house, listening to the unconditional support of the fans in attendance, and also for those who will watch this fight through the screens of a huge platform in DAZN. I want it so when people talk about T-Mobile Arena, they say that is where Canelo Alvarez fights.”