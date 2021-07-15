We already knew YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and former UFC champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley will meet at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, August 29, live on SHOWTIME PPV.

And we already knew women’s P4P best and current WBC/WBO featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will defend against super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado in the co-feature.

Two additional fights were announced Thursday.

Undefeated junior welterweight Montana Love (15-0-1, 7 KOs) will appear against an opponent to be determined and top-10 ranked Charles Conwell (15-0, 11 KOs) will face Mark DeLuca (27-2, 15 KOs) in a junior middleweight fight.

A decorated amateur and competitor at the Rio Olympic Games, Conwell (15-0, 11 KOs) is currently ranked No. 7 by the IBF at 154 pounds, one of boxing’s deepest weight divisions. Conwell fought twice on ShoBox, including a ninth-round knockout of Wendy Toussaint in October 2020 and a unanimous decision over Roque Zapata three years prior.

A United States Marine who served in Afghanistan, the southpaw DeLuca (27-2, 15 KOs) turned pro in 2007 and won his first 21 fights. He suffered his first setback to Walter Wright in 2018, but avenged the loss in an immediate rematch. He was stopped by former world champion Kell Brook in enemy territory in February 2020, but has since rebounded with three consecutive wins.

The Sunday, August 29 event is presented by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME PPV. The pay-per-view telecast is produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV. Barstool Sportsbook is the official sports betting partner for the event and will contribute to a unique, fully integrated partnership.