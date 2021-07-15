Prior to Zurdo Ramirez’ fight versus Barrera, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol posted the following on social media: “@zurdoramirez, I’ve never avoided a challenge. Good luck to you in the fight against Barrera and after that let’s make it happen.”

Zurdo now hopes Bivol lives up to his words.

“Bivol is definitely one of my main targets,” Ramirez said. “Both our teams have explored the fight and they know where to find me. After calling me out on the internet, I’ll be surprised if he retracts from his comments, but it’s boxing and you can never be too confident until contracts are signed. He called me out on social media and his side knows I’m available. If it doesn’t happen, I’m sure he would have a good reason why, but, at the end of the day, I’m 100-percent for this fight and his team is fully aware of it.”