Two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux will face bantamweight world champion John Riel Casimero for his WBO belt on August 14 live on SHOWTIME

from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

“Although I’ve been out of the ring for well over a year, I’m still in great shape and have plans to ruin Casimero’s dreams,” stated Rigo, who currently holds the WBA regular bantamweight title. “I know he has a lot of power, but he’s fighting a man with excellent boxing skills and a high ring IQ. I’m going to box circles around Casimero and show him what ‘El Chacal’ is all about. My trainer Ronnie Shields, and I have been working on some new tricks, so don’t be surprised if I knock him out.”

The Showtime telecast will also see rising unbeaten contender Antonio Russell face former world champion Emmanuel Rodríguez as they vie for the WBA interim bantamweight title in the co-main event. Kicking off the telecast, former world champion Rau’shee Warren duels Damien Vázquez in a 10-round bantamweight bout.