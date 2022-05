Shot of the Day By Jeff Zimmerman Shurretta Metcalf grinding hard in the gym preparing for her May 14th showdown vs Danielle Bennett for the WBC NABF Female Super Bantam title in Dallas, TX. Presented by Kingdom Boxing Promotions, Metcalf vs Bennett will be the co-main event to the Charles Hatley vs Jamshidbek Najimitdinov WBC (USNBC) welter title feature at The Factory in Deep Ellum. New Monday Night Fight series to debut on FITE Shot of the Day

