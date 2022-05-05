Shot of the Day Digital treatment from today’s media day pics of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol ahead of the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Anthony Peterson Returns May 28 in Washington D.C.

