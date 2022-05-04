Former world title challenger, Anthony Peterson (38-1-1, 24 KOs), the brother of two-time world champion Lamont Peterson, is returning on May 28th in Washington D.C. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Peterson will fight at super lightweight against Saul Corral (23-18, 13 KOs), in his first 8-round bout partnering up with Team Freeway Boxing headed by street legend, “Freeway” Rick Ross.

“I am excited to return to the ring, as my brother, Lamont Peterson is now my full-time coach along with Sean Johnson and James Baker, who were amateur boxing stars in their own right in the area,” said Peterson. “I am looking forward to making a big bang in 2022, I am taking it one fight at a time right now, but my goals in the sport are massive. I want to thank everyone who stuck by me through the turbulent times, I know it hasn’t been easy – but I am back, and ready to put on a show.”