May 4, 2022
Boxing News

Anthony Peterson Returns May 28 in Washington D.C.

Former world title challenger, Anthony Peterson (38-1-1, 24 KOs), the brother of two-time world champion Lamont Peterson, is returning on May 28th in Washington D.C. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Peterson will fight at super lightweight against Saul Corral (23-18, 13 KOs), in his first 8-round bout partnering up with Team Freeway Boxing headed by street legend, “Freeway” Rick Ross.

“I am excited to return to the ring, as my brother, Lamont Peterson is now my full-time coach along with Sean Johnson and James Baker, who were amateur boxing stars in their own right in the area,” said Peterson. “I am looking forward to making a big bang in 2022, I am taking it one fight at a time right now, but my goals in the sport are massive. I want to thank everyone who stuck by me through the turbulent times, I know it hasn’t been easy – but I am back, and ready to put on a show.”

Charlo-Sulecki Comments

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>