Undefeated WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) steps into the ring to face tough former title challenger Maciej Sulecki (30-2, 11 KOs)on June 18 live on Showtime from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Jermall Charlo: “I’m excited to get back in the ring in front of my people in Houston and put on a great show fighting on Juneteenth weekend once again. I’m ready to handle my business and give everyone what they’re coming out to see. Sulecki is a tough fighter who’s going to come in hungry. But I’m fighting for something bigger and I won’t be stopped from delivering a special performance on June 18.”

Maciej Sulecki: “I’ve been training for a long time for this fight and I feel strong and ready to get in the ring,” said Sulecki. “Charlo is a great champion and I respect what he can do, but I don’t think he’s any better than the best fighters I’ve faced before. I think I am the stronger fighter mentally and physically. I don’t think he’s a killer. He hasn’t even been able to stop his last two opponents. I’ve fought as the underdog in my opponent’s hometown, so I’m not worried about fighting in Houston at all. We have a huge community of Polish fans in the U.S. and I know they’ll be there supporting me on June 18.”

The Showtime telecast begins will also see undefeated top super bantamweight contender Ra’eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KOs) taking on Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, plus the Derrick James-trained unbeaten lightweight contender Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) battles Panama’s power-punching Ricardo Núñez (23-3, 21 KOs) in the 10-round telecast opener.