May 4, 2022
Boxing News

Charlo-Sulecki Comments

Undefeated WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) steps into the ring to face tough former title challenger Maciej Sulecki (30-2, 11 KOs)on June 18 live on Showtime from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Jermall Charlo: “I’m excited to get back in the ring in front of my people in Houston and put on a great show fighting on Juneteenth weekend once again. I’m ready to handle my business and give everyone what they’re coming out to see. Sulecki is a tough fighter who’s going to come in hungry. But I’m fighting for something bigger and I won’t be stopped from delivering a special performance on June 18.”

Maciej Sulecki: “I’ve been training for a long time for this fight and I feel strong and ready to get in the ring,” said Sulecki. “Charlo is a great champion and I respect what he can do, but I don’t think he’s any better than the best fighters I’ve faced before. I think I am the stronger fighter mentally and physically. I don’t think he’s a killer. He hasn’t even been able to stop his last two opponents. I’ve fought as the underdog in my opponent’s hometown, so I’m not worried about fighting in Houston at all. We have a huge community of Polish fans in the U.S. and I know they’ll be there supporting me on June 18.”

The Showtime telecast begins will also see undefeated top super bantamweight contender Ra’eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KOs) taking on Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, plus the Derrick James-trained unbeaten lightweight contender Frank Martin (15-0, 11 KOs) battles Panama’s power-punching Ricardo Núñez (23-3, 21 KOs) in the 10-round telecast opener.

Anthony Peterson Returns May 28 in Washington D.C.
Beterbiev-Smith confirmed for June 18

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • At this stage of his career, Jermall should be fighting a much higher level of opponent.

    Reply
    • >