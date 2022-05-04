Three belts and light heavyweight supremacy will be at stake when WBC/IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) meets WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) in a highly anticipated unification showdown on June 18 in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Beterbiev, boxing’s only world champion with a 100 percent knockout rate, hopes to pick up another strap against “Cinderella Man” Smith, a Long Island native who grew up about 70 miles from Madison Square Garden.
Artur Beterbiev: “I look forward to the challenge ahead of me. Joe Smith Jr. is a worthy champion, but I am coming to Madison Square Garden to add another world title to my collection. This fight will get me one step closer to becoming undisputed champion.”
Joe Smith Jr: “I am extremely excited and focused on this task I have ahead. Facing Beterbiev is huge. It is going to be a fight that fans remember forever, with two of the biggest punches in boxing today facing off. This opportunity is a dream of mine to accomplish. Fighting with three titles on the line is one step closer to becoming undisputed.”
In the 10-round featherweight co-feature, two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (9-1, 5 KOs) will battle the unbeaten Abraham “El Super” Nova (21-0, 15 KOs). Beterbiev-Smith and Ramirez-Nova will be broadcast live on ESPN.
The undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+
In six-round bouts, featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (3-0, 2 KOs) and welterweight Jahi Tucker (7-0, 4 KOs) hope to extend their unbeaten records. U.S. Olympian Troy Isley (5-0, 3 KOs), fresh off his knockout win on the Oscar Valdez-Shakur Stevenson undercard, returns in a six-round middleweight bout. Featherweight Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO) and junior middleweight Kieran Molloy (1-0, 1 KO) will make their respective U.S. debuts.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Top Rank
Evan Korn: 516-510-6014 / [email protected]
Gardy Lopez: 787-246-3668 / [email protected]
ESPN
Ardi Dwornik: 646-547-5612 / [email protected]
Dave Nagle: 860-766-2241 / [email protected]
Star Boxing Inc.
Tony Palmieri 718-823-2000 x103 / [email protected]
Bernie Bahrmasel 773-592-2986 / [email protected]
Madison Square Garden
Larry Torres: 212-631-5178 / [email protected]
Media Credential Application: CLICK HERE
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Snapchat
www.TopRank.com
This email was sent to [email protected]
why did I get this? unsubscribe from this list update subscription preferences
Top Rank · 748 Pilot Road · Las Vegas, NV 89119 · USA
Great Matchup!!! Looking forward to seeing this more than Canelo-Bivol!!
Beterbiev will have the edge in this fight due to his high work rate forcing Smith to continually fight. Smith fights better when he goes at his own pace. When Bivol fought Smith, Bivol did a good job keeping Smith in the center of the ring and honest where he could not get into his own rhythm. Smith loves to stalk and hunt fighters down. Bivol executed that fight rightfully by following that gameplan. Beterbiev will keep Smith backing up on his heels forcing him out of his gameplan. Beterbiev UD.
On a side note, Smith deserves credit in my opinion for an exceptional KO of Hopkins back in 2016. One of my favorite performances of Smith and Hopkins gave tons of excuses all while the camera replay demonstrated Smith’s KO power and arsenal work in the fight.
KO a credit for KO 50 year old Hopkins? You lost all boxing credibility.
Even at 50, Hopkins still dangerous and could fight. Besides, Hopkins signed the contract with a right mind thinking he could be Smith. Guess the joke was on Hopkins, right?
Oops, correction….. he could beat Smith.
Hopkins was 51, champ. Belfort banged out Evander Holyfield as well. We get it, you don’t like Hopkins. Carry on…
Hopkins is one of the best fighters to ever lace them up
Sucks getting old
I respect just as much as any other fighter
He ate clean, never ballooned up didn’t party took boxing serious!
Remember he lost his 1st ever pro fight
I don’t think anyone blames Canelo for DUCKING Beterbiev, the man is scary!
You def wanna get an early look at Jahi Tucker and Carrington. Its hard to be a Boxing fan and not be a fan of either Beterbiev or Smith. Smith came a long way to headline The Garden. I would like to see my countryman keep the titles home.