By Ron Jackson

Prince Dlomo from Mzimhlophe in Soweto defends his South African junior welterweight title against Xolani Mcotheli of the Eastern Cape on Sunday afternoon in a return match at the Booysens Gym in Johannesburg. Mcotheli (19-6, 12 KOs) lost the title to the 32-year-old Dlomo (14-11-1, 5 KOs) in March last year.

Dlomo has since made a successful defense of the title on a split 12 round points decision against Siseko Makeni in September last year. He then travelled to Russia and lost to Yauheni Dayhaliaves (6-0) on a unanimous ten round point’s decision.

In his last fight Mcotheli, 33, from Mdantsane who is listed at #1 by Boxing SA won on a split decision in a closely contested fight over ten rounds at the same Booysens venue against Gift Bholo.

Mcotheli is convinced that he did enough to win his match against Dlomo and this could result in another closely contested match that could go either way.

On the undercard in a fight between two unranked fighters Siphosethu Mvula (15-4-1, 7 KOs) from Duncan Village faces meets Prince Ndlovu (12-11-4, 3 KOs) over eight rounds in a lightweight bout.