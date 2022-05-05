May 5, 2022
Boxing News

New Monday Night Fight series to debut on FITE

Triller Fight Club has announced ‘The Rising,’ a new Monday night fight series debuting on May 9, 2022, and emanating from the Grupo Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico in addition to being broadcast globally on FITE. The eight-bout card kicks off a full fight week of exciting events leading up to Triller Fight Club’s highly anticipated Kovalev vs. Pulev TrillerVerz 5 on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

Broadcasters on the event include three-time world champion Israel ‘Magnifico’ Vazquez and Ernesto Amador, a leading boxing commentator for over three decades of No Puedes Jugar Boxeo Promotions.

Headlining the boxing event on May 9 in a ten-round lightweight clash, Antonio Lozado (40-5-1 34 KOs), of Baja California, battles Eduard Leonel (9-2-1, 4 KOs), of Aguascaliente, Mexico. Lozado is best known for his upset knockout victory over then-undefeated fast-rising Puerto Rican star Felix Verdejo in March 2018.

A unique feature attraction will see Justin Mayweather (6-0, 5 KOs) competing in a four-round junior middleweight bout against an opponent to be announced. Justin is the son of former perennial contender Jeff Mayweather and nephew of Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather.

In a ten-round women’s junior flyweight fight, Marilyn ‘La Mexicana’ Badillo (11-0, 2 KO’s) faces Cindy Corona (5-3).

Competing in a ten-round super flyweight bout, Victor Efrain Sandoval (35-3-0, 23 KOs) faces off against Jose Javier Torres (15-2, 9 KOs).

In a six-round super welterweight battle, Jorge Luis Garcia (6-0, 5 KOs) clashes with Luis Guerrero Ochoa (4-3-1, 1 KOs).

Middleweight newcomer Terryl Johnson (1-0, 1KO) battles Ernesto Cardona Sanchez, (3-12) in a scheduled four-round middleweight bout.

Competing in a scheduled four-round super welterweight bout, Brian Landeros Juarez (2-0-1, 2 KOs) faces Rafael Carmona Mendez (4-2, 2 KOs).

Rounding out the card in the super lightweight division, Jesus Resendiz (5-0-1, 4 KOs) battles Alberto Artiga Perez (6-8, 2 KOs) over six scheduled rounds.

Q&A: Youssef Dib
Shot of the Day

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>