Triller Fight Club has announced ‘The Rising,’ a new Monday night fight series debuting on May 9, 2022, and emanating from the Grupo Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico in addition to being broadcast globally on FITE. The eight-bout card kicks off a full fight week of exciting events leading up to Triller Fight Club’s highly anticipated Kovalev vs. Pulev TrillerVerz 5 on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

Broadcasters on the event include three-time world champion Israel ‘Magnifico’ Vazquez and Ernesto Amador, a leading boxing commentator for over three decades of No Puedes Jugar Boxeo Promotions.

Headlining the boxing event on May 9 in a ten-round lightweight clash, Antonio Lozado (40-5-1 34 KOs), of Baja California, battles Eduard Leonel (9-2-1, 4 KOs), of Aguascaliente, Mexico. Lozado is best known for his upset knockout victory over then-undefeated fast-rising Puerto Rican star Felix Verdejo in March 2018.

A unique feature attraction will see Justin Mayweather (6-0, 5 KOs) competing in a four-round junior middleweight bout against an opponent to be announced. Justin is the son of former perennial contender Jeff Mayweather and nephew of Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather.

In a ten-round women’s junior flyweight fight, Marilyn ‘La Mexicana’ Badillo (11-0, 2 KO’s) faces Cindy Corona (5-3).

Competing in a ten-round super flyweight bout, Victor Efrain Sandoval (35-3-0, 23 KOs) faces off against Jose Javier Torres (15-2, 9 KOs).

In a six-round super welterweight battle, Jorge Luis Garcia (6-0, 5 KOs) clashes with Luis Guerrero Ochoa (4-3-1, 1 KOs).

Middleweight newcomer Terryl Johnson (1-0, 1KO) battles Ernesto Cardona Sanchez, (3-12) in a scheduled four-round middleweight bout.

Competing in a scheduled four-round super welterweight bout, Brian Landeros Juarez (2-0-1, 2 KOs) faces Rafael Carmona Mendez (4-2, 2 KOs).

Rounding out the card in the super lightweight division, Jesus Resendiz (5-0-1, 4 KOs) battles Alberto Artiga Perez (6-8, 2 KOs) over six scheduled rounds.