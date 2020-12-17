Shot of the Day

6’3 WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith towered over WBC franchise champ Saul “Canelo” Alvarez when they posed after the final press conference for their upcoming bout. The two will meet in the DAZN main event Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Rodriguez-Gaballo final press quotes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

