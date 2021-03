ShoBox Weights from Mohegan Sun Brandun Lee 139.75 vs. Samuel Teah 139

Misael Lopez 129.75 vs. Jordan White 130

Steven Ortiz 134.75 vs. Jeremy Hill 134.75

Victor Padilla 134 vs. Thomas Velasquez 135 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn

Promoter: DiBella Entertainment and D&D Boxing

TV: Showtime Round 10: Celebrating Women in the Ring New Ring City main event on March 18

