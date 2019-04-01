Not much boxing action this week. The only televised event in the USA is Friday’s ShoBox tripleheader from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. In the main event, unbeaten 122-pound prospect Angelo Leo (16-0, 8 KOs) meets Neil Tabanao (17-4, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder. The co-feature will see unbeaten super featherweight Xavier Martinez (13-0, 9 KOs) squaring off against John Moralde (21-2, 11 KOs) in another ten-rounder. Undefeated super featherweight Andres Cortes (10-0, 6 KOs) meets Jahmal Dyer (9-1, 5 KOs) in the eight round TV opener.