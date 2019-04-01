April 1, 2019
ShoBox telecast in spotlight this week

Not much boxing action this week. The only televised event in the USA is Friday’s ShoBox tripleheader from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. In the main event, unbeaten 122-pound prospect Angelo Leo (16-0, 8 KOs) meets Neil Tabanao (17-4, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder. The co-feature will see unbeaten super featherweight Xavier Martinez (13-0, 9 KOs) squaring off against John Moralde (21-2, 11 KOs) in another ten-rounder. Undefeated super featherweight Andres Cortes (10-0, 6 KOs) meets Jahmal Dyer (9-1, 5 KOs) in the eight round TV opener.

Almonte squashes Munoz in one
Berchelt-Vargas/Navarrete-Dogboe rematches May 11

