By Robert Coster

Sunday afternoon in Santiago, Dominican Republic, bantamweight prospect Junior Almonte (12-0, 9 K0s) made short work of countryman Angelo Munoz (18-15, 11 K0s) knocking him out at 2:00 of the first round. A thumping right cross to the jaw sent Munoz to the mat for the full count. The 21-year-old Almonte has just been signed by Star Boxing and will be invading the US scene soon.

In other bouts, Armin Mrkanovic (10-3, 6 K0s) of Bosnia won the WBA Fedecaribe cruiserweight title with a fourth round TKO over Dominican veteran Wilmer Mejia (22-11-3, 16 K0s).

Also, light-heavyweight prospect Sanderson Diaz (12-0, 9 K0s) stopped Johnny Encarnacion (5-1, 3 K0s) in two rounds. A well-timed uppercut by Diaz ended the fight.

Very popular female star Dyana Vargas (9-0,5 KOs) pitched a shutout decision against Rocio De Leon over six rounds.

The card was held at Club Plaza Valerio in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Promoter: Berrido Boxing,