The next edition of ShoBox: The New Generation is Friday, June 21 live on SHOWTIME from WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa. Billed as “Someone’s O Must Go,” the card will feature six boxers with a combined record of 91 wins and no defeats. Since the developmental prospect series debuted in 2001, a total of 186 boxers have lost their undefeated record on ShoBox.

In the main event, 6’7 super welterweight Sebastian Fundora (12-0, 8 KOs) faces Hector Zepeda (17-0, 4 KOs) in a 10-round bout. In the co-feature, Michel Rivera (15-0, 10 KOs) takes on Rene Tellez Giron (13-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout. In the telecast opener, Jose Romero (21-0, 7 KOs) battles Yeis Solano (14-0, 10 KOs), also in an eight-round lightweight fight.