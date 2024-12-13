Shields returns Feb 2 in Flint, Michigan Reigning WBC women’s heavyweight champion Claressa Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) will defend her title plus fight for the vacant WBA heavyweight belt against undefeated contender Danielle Perkins (5-0, 2 KOs) on Sunday, February 2. The event will take place at Dort Financial Center in Shields’ hometown of Flint, Michigan, and air live globally on DAZN. Holmes tops Junior, remains unbeaten Myronets upsets Larduet at 62nd WBC Convention Like this: Like Loading...

