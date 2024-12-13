Unbeaten IBF #8 junior middleweight Andreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr. (17-0, 6 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision against Edwin Junior Jimenez (9-1, 7 KOs) on Thursday night at the Dort Center in Flint, Michigan. Scores were 97-93 across the board. With the win, Holmes looks headed toward an IBF eliminator against Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin.

The co-feature saw middleweight Joey Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) score a tightly contested majority decision victory over Miguel Angel Hernandez (9-1, 7 KOs), giving him his first career loss. While facing adversity throughout the bout, Spencer strung together his third straight victory.