Heavyweight Bohdan Myronets (10-1, 5KOs) scored the biggest win of his career to date at the Grand Élysée in Hamburg, Germany, by claiming a split decision points win against the previously unbeaten Jose Larduet (13-1, 11KOs), over ten rounds to claim the WBC’s Francophone heavyweight title. The contest featured on Universum’s “Night Of Champions” in collaboration with the WBC and was held during the sanctioning body’s 62nd annual convention.

The opening round saw the Myronets start well behind his jab, catching Larduet as he tried to close the distance from the outset with sharp check-hooks.

The second frame was a tale of two halves, with Myronets being able to land some classy combinations alongside superior movement. Larduet, late in the round, was able to trap Myronets against the ropes and released a number of heavy blows at close quarters. Despite the scoring successes of Larduet, Myronets was able to burst the nose of the Cuban courtesy of a straight right hand on the bell to end the round.

The third followed a similar pattern to the previous round, with Myronets arguably landing the cleaner punches compared to the industrial yet effective workload of Larduet.

Rounds four, five, and six saw Larduet claim the initiative of the fight with some heavy shots to the body and attempt to use his weight advantage to tire out the Ukrainian Myronets. The tactic was proving to be a successful choice for Larduet despite both fighters feeling the pace of the contest alongside its physical nature.

The seventh round saw Myronets gain a second wind and was able to re-establish the distance that he had been looking for to allow him to produce his most effective work. The Ukrainian landed a flurry of stiff jabs and fast-handed combinations with his superior fitness telling as he was able to negate the Cuban’s lunging attacks with his footwork.

As the eighth round commenced, Myronets scored a crisp and heavy one-two combination that caused more telling damage to Larduet’s nose, which exploded with blood. With his over-willingness to engage, the Ukrainian was able to box and move against Larduet who seemed to be in distress with the damage he picked up at the beginning of the round, playing into the hands of the growing in confidence Myronets.

The final two rounds saw Myronets box confidently in taking the lead in exchanges with quality and clean combinations that broke through the guard of Larduet on multiple occasions onto his increasingly swollen face.

Larduet, however, would not be deterred in marching forward in an attempt to fight at close quarters like he had done earlier in the contest.

Despite the efforts from the tiring Larduet, Myronets was up to the task and successfully deflected the attacks of Larduet while responding with clinical counters right up to the final bell.

Despite a brief wait, Myronets claimed a deserved points decision with scores of 96-94 and 97-93 respectively, against one scorecard of 97-93 in favour of Larduet.

“I would like to thank my training team, my coach Igor and my sparring partners for helping me prepare for this opportunity,” Myronets said immediately post-fight following his victory. “I also want to thank the WBC for allowing me to be here. This is a victory not just for me, but for Ukraine.”