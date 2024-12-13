A press conference was held today in Ontario, Calif., to promote Saturday’s 12-round clash between two world title contenders: NABO welterweight titleholder Alexis “Lex” Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) and undefeated knockout artist and NABF welterweight titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) on DAZN from the Toyota Arena.

Alexis Rocha: “Yeah, I got a good opponent coming in front of me, undefeated. He has a winning streak, but every streak, unfortunately comes to an end. I’ve trained very hard for this fight. I’ve cut no corners. I’m mentally, physically, in the best shape possible. This is my moment, and I’m gonna go and take it. This is gonna be a war, December 14, and I’m ready to make a statement.”

Raul Curiel: “I’ve trained very hard for this fight. I know this fight can open all the doors for a world title shot, and that’s my dream. This fight is for Mexico, it is for all my people who have my back and support me. I know I’m going win.”