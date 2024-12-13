December 12, 2024
Munguia-Surace Final Press Conference

Jaime Munguia Vs Bruno Surace Pose2
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The road back to a world title for Jaime Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) continues in a familiar setting. The Mexican super middleweight star comes home this Saturday, Dec. 14, to face the unbeaten Bruno Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs) in the 10-round main event at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.

In the 10-round co-feature, WBC #1 junior featherweight contender Alan Picasso (30-0-1, 16 KOs) hopes to set the stage for a monster 2025 when he takes on Ghana’s Isaac Sackey (26-2-2, 21 KOs).

This is what Munguia and Surace had to say at Thursday’s press conference.

Jaime Munguia: “He is a strong fighter. He throws a lot of combinations. We have to be careful with that. I’ve studied him, and I’m confident of the work that we have done. I will walk away with my hand raised in victory…if I knew in what round I could knock him out, I would bet all of my money on that. But I don’t know. It’s uncertain. I can tell you now with full certainty that I will be looking for the knockout.”

Bruno Surace: “He’s an outstanding fighter. He’s aggressive and very offensive. In the first few rounds, I’ll have to get a lot of information and lay out a plan to fight him. But I’ve also seen many videos of him, and I know how I will need to box him.”

