Weights from Santa Ynez, California Sadriddin Akhmedov 158.8 vs. Raphael Igbokwe 157.2

Karlos Balderas 142 vs. Cesar Villarraga 140.6

Jorge Maravillo 151.8 vs. Damoni Cato-Cain 150

Angel Carrillo 124 vs. Joshua Torres 124

Fidencio Hernandez 124.2 vs. Josaphat Navarro 124.2

Perla Bazaldua 114.2 vs. Mollie Backowski 112 Venue: Chumash Casino Resort, Santa Ynez, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

TV: UFC Fightpass Munguia-Surace Final Press Conference Weights from Carbonia, Italy Like this: Like Loading...

