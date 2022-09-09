New tentative date: October 15
Official BOXXER announcement: As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Boxing Board of Control has made the decision to postpone Saturday’s event, BOXXER: LEGACY – Shields vs Marshall.
Our sincere thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family during this profoundly somber time.
We are working with all parties to provisionally reschedule for Saturday, 15th October, at The 02 in London.
All tickets purchased for tomorrow’s Saturday 10 September event will remain valid for the rescheduled date. All existing ticket holders will be able to attend the newly-rescheduled event with their existing tickets.
Further updates on the new date will be made at the earliest opportunity.
Do they also plan on reimbursing training and travel expenses to all the fighters, families, and fans as a mark of respect?
Or did a 96 year old dying catch them by surprise?
No one gets paid as a mark of respect, except the “stewards” at the BBBofC.
I saw that all the soccer games had been put off this weekend and knew the fight was doomed. Oh well, see them in October.
So the passing of a self consumed, coffin dodger, haggard biddy that thought she was better than all will stop everything in it’s tracks? Talk about working from beyond the grave! She controlled people enough as it was. She disappeared all those native school kids in Canada didn’t she? It’s kinda on record I think.
Interesting….with sympathy/respect for the deceased and respect for cultural differences,…in the boxing community…..usually a moment of silence with a ten bell count salute…but the event/activity…still goes on….