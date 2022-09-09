New tentative date: October 15

Official BOXXER announcement: As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Boxing Board of Control has made the decision to postpone Saturday’s event, BOXXER: LEGACY – Shields vs Marshall.

Our sincere thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family during this profoundly somber time.

We are working with all parties to provisionally reschedule for Saturday, 15th October, at The 02 in London.

All tickets purchased for tomorrow’s Saturday 10 September event will remain valid for the rescheduled date. All existing ticket holders will be able to attend the newly-rescheduled event with their existing tickets.

Further updates on the new date will be made at the earliest opportunity.