The World Boxing Council informs that pursuant to the September 1 purse bid winning notification letter concerning the Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis fight, the purse bid winner Marvnation Promotions was required to deposit with the WBC 10% ($240,000) of the total amount within ten calendar days after the purse offer ceremony. The WBC has now confirmed timely receipt of the 10% deposit from Marvnation Promotions (Mr. Marvin Rodriguez).

