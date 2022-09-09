The World Boxing Council informs that pursuant to the September 1 purse bid winning notification letter concerning the Jose Zepeda vs. Regis Prograis fight, the purse bid winner Marvnation Promotions was required to deposit with the WBC 10% ($240,000) of the total amount within ten calendar days after the purse offer ceremony. The WBC has now confirmed timely receipt of the 10% deposit from Marvnation Promotions (Mr. Marvin Rodriguez).
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Should be a good fight for as long as it lasts
Regis in 3.
I was worried about this one. It seemed like such a big number, but they’re making good on it. Hopefully they’ll have some sort of broadcasting deal in place.