Report, Photos by Boxing Bob Newman

The 52nd annual NABF convention got underway today at the Paris casino and hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Business was the order of the day while pleasure took over the evening segment. At 2:30 p.m., the board of directors had a closed meeting where they discussed the growth of the organization and future plans for continued expansion. One new addition to the board of directors is former California State Athletic Commission chairperson John Carvelli.

President Duane Ford also wants to build a greater social media presence for the federation and there are several plans underway to do so. Projections are that this will be the biggest NABF convention yet.

The evening session “kicked off” in more ways than one as a tailgate party was enjoyed during the screening of the first NFL game of the season between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills delivered a knockout blow to the Rams via a 31-10 score.

Friday’s session will begin at 9:00 a.m. with meetings including guest speakers and videos. After a lunch break at noon there will be more speakers and videos, followed by a round table Q & A segment. Friday evening will be free for convention goers.

Saturday morning’s session will be a similar format with guest speakers and video presentations. The afternoon segment will include testing of both referees and judges. The evening will commence with the annual cocktail party known as the, “Personality Improvement Session,” followed by the annual awards gala banquet and the official close of the convention.

