In a female minimumweight unification clash, IBF champion Yokasta “Yoka” Valle (26-2, 9 KOs) took the belt of previously unbeaten WBO champion Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-1, 1 KOs) by shutout ten round unanimous decision on Thursday night at the Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in Hatillo, San José, Costa Rica. Local favorite Valle outclassed Viet Nam’s Nguyen with quick combinations, winning 100-90 3x.

Unbeaten female super flyweight Adelaida “La Cobra” Ruiz (12-0-1, 6 KOs) dethroned WBC interim titleholder Sonia Osorio (15-8-2, 2 KOs) via ten round unanimous decision. Ruiz, from Lynwood, California, took the fight to Mexico City’s Osorio and won going away 100-90, 98-92, 99-91. They had previously fought to a tech draw due to a head clash.

Super flyweight Jose “Superman” Garcia (16-1-1, 15 KOs) stopped Israel Lopez (9-3, 7 KOs) in round two to claim the vacant WBO Youth title. Garcia dropped Lopez twice in round two, then got a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:06.