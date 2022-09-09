Former IBF light flyweight world champion Felix Alvarado (38-2, 33 KOs) of Nicaragua will get an opportunity to become two-division world champion as the IBF has mandated that unbeaten IBF flyweight world champion Sunny Edwards (18-0, 4 KOs) fight him next. The IBF has allowed Team Alvarado and Team Edwards 30 days to reach an agreement. If an agreement is not reached in that allotted time, then the fight will go to purse bid.

Alvarado never lost his title in the ring as he vacated to move up one weight class in hopes of winning a second title in as many divisions. Manager William Ramirez is confident in Alvarado’s abilities to reach his goal even if the fight ends up in Edwards’ native UK. “Felix won his first world title as the visiting fighter. Regardless of where this fight ends up, I truly believe Felix is up to the task of becoming a two-division world champion.”