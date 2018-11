WBA/WBC/IBF women’s middleweight champion Claressa Shields was a speaker at Gen Youth annual dinner gala Tuesday night along with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and New York Giants Super Bowl hero Victor Cruz. They all talked about the importance of hard work, structure, and perseverance as a way to reach their goals. Claressa’s next fight December 8th on HBO against WBO super middleweight champion coming down to middleweight Femke Hermans.