Undefeated WBA minimumweight champion Knockout CP Freshmart (18-0, 7 KOs) and former champ Byron Rojas (25-3-3, 11 KOs) both weighed 104.5 pounds ahead of tomorrow’s 105lb world title rematch. The bout will take place in a makeshift ring outside the provincial hall in Chon Buri, Thailand (about two hours southeast of Bangkok). CP Freshmart, actual name Thammanoon Niyomtrong, dethroned Rojas in 2016 by narrow unanimous decision (115-113 3x).