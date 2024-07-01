Shields-Joanisse undercard Salita Promotions has announced a pair of world-class super lightweight supporting bouts for its upcoming Claressa “GWOAT” Shields’ vs. Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse event on Saturday, July 27, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and airing live on DAZN. WBC #13 super lightweight Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera (25-1, 14 KOs) faces Hugo Alberto “Nato” Roldan (22-2-1, 7KOs) and IBF #13, Shohjahon Ergashev (24-1, 21 KOs) will face Julian Smith (8-2, 5 KOs). Zepeda-Cabrera undercard Teofimo Lopez Post Fight Comments Like this: Like Loading...

