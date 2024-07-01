Salita Promotions has announced a pair of world-class super lightweight supporting bouts for its upcoming Claressa “GWOAT” Shields’ vs. Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse event on Saturday, July 27, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and airing live on DAZN. WBC #13 super lightweight Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera (25-1, 14 KOs) faces Hugo Alberto “Nato” Roldan (22-2-1, 7KOs) and IBF #13, Shohjahon Ergashev (24-1, 21 KOs) will face Julian Smith (8-2, 5 KOs).
The so called “GWOAT” has not scored a stoppage in 7 years LOL
I really hope Joanisse beats her up.
GWOAT. HAHAHAHAHA.
please nga!!
– Everyone on this board just loves Ms. Shields……
Shields is about to make more history. In the bigger picture, there are girls who are inspired to box because of her. She’s a multi-time gold medalist and was often overlooked past her less accomplished male counterparts. Her work now is going to make it easier for the female boxer’s after her. I do hope whomever she is, she favors Lucia Rikjer in style and aggression. Female boxing can use another “Dutch Destroyer.”
Oh, yeah! I’ve really got to see that one.
(add sarcasm) The undercard sounds decent.
What kind of people watch female boxing….
women and slow, sloppy, not as strong….. they obligation is home. kids and husband.