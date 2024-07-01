The undercard has been finalized for Saturday’s clash between lightweights William “El Camarón” Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) and Giovanni Cabrera (22-1, 7 KOs) at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. and broadcast around the world on DAZN.

In the co-main event, world title contender Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (24-2, 17 KOs) will battle former world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (24-4, 22 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight fight.

Also on the card, “Gucci Manny” Flores (17-1, 13 KOs) will participate in a 10-round super bantamweight fight against Nohel Arambulet (23-6-2, 13 KOs). Opening the broadcast, former Team USA member Joel Iriarte (2-0, 2 KOs) will fight Yainel Alvarez (3-4-2, 1 KO) in a six-round welterweight fight.