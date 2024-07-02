Jenny Do (Shadow Entertainment) has announced the promotion along with the Vietnam Boxing Commission will host the 2024 WBA Asia Convention. The venue will be the Iconic New World Hotel, located in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City Center, Vietnam

The convention will begin August 9th and end August 11th. WBA President Gilberto Mendoza is scheduled to appear at the convention. “It will truly be an honor to host the WBA Asia convention and to have President Mendoza in attendance here locally in Vietnam. We will also host a show the week of the convention which full details of that event to be announced in the coming weeks,” said Do.

Do gave the full details on the event. “We will kick off the Vietnam tournament to find the Vietnam champion on 10th of August with 8 boxers, elimination to crown a champion. However, the champion will fight for a bigger prize which is the WBA Asia title. The winner of Vietnam tournament will face the current WBA Asia champion. In the other bracket, the WBA China champion will face a former WBA Asia Challenger (Draw), the winner will fight with former WBA Asia East Champion. 2 winners from 2 brackets will fight for a WBA Asia regional title,” said Do.