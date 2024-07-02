Heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Alen Babic faced off for the first time during Fight week ahead of their showdown on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London, shown live worldwide on DAZN.
Babic is so willing to take on anyone, but does not realise his limitations. Will be surprised if he survives even four rounds. Brave he is, but got to be realistic as well.