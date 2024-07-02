Lightweight Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) will take center stage this Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Mason’s eight-round bout against veteran Luis Lebron (20-5-1, 13 KOs) has been elevated to the ESPN-televised main card, a four-fight lineup headlined by WBC lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson returning home to defend his belt against Artem Harutyunyan.
O’Shaquie Foster will defend his WBC junior lightweight world title against 2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição in the co-feature, and lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis will take on heavy puncher Miguel Madueño in a 10-round special feature.
– I will be at this event at the Prudential Center in Newark, Zoo Jersey.
– Going in with low expectations regarding Shakur Stevenson’s ability to entertain, based on his last outing.
– Saw O’Shaquie Foster last time out at MSG, and he’s always in a good fight. Looking to see what Conceicao can do.
– 8 fights total on the card.
Expecting entertainment from shakur????
Its always a treat to see Abdullah Mason. 5’9, southpaw, rangy and good power. Early in his career and he’s already taken a few boxer’s donuts from them. Hopefully when his time comes to step up in class he is not like many of his 135 predecessors who seem hellbent on not fighting each other.
Abdullah Mason is the top attraction on this card. I do agree with Shakur, when he says Abdullah is the future of the lightweight division. I’m sure Shakur has sparred with him, so he would know.
Mason has the goods. He looks legit and will probably be dodged by many including those in his own stable.
Great card, in terms of talent, just need the participants to do their part, and entertain. To the melinated contingent, be careful of those “Sundown Towns” that exist all throughout America, can’t be out too late if your of a certain hue. Godspeed.
Demented, maybe you should check the statistics and learn a thing or two. Oh, I forgot you are a victim, so everything is excused because life is not fair. I think I found the reason why you don’t like white people, demented. You got beat up by one of those crackers when you pretended to be a boxer.