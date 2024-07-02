Lightweight Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) will take center stage this Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Mason’s eight-round bout against veteran Luis Lebron (20-5-1, 13 KOs) has been elevated to the ESPN-televised main card, a four-fight lineup headlined by WBC lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson returning home to defend his belt against Artem Harutyunyan.

O’Shaquie Foster will defend his WBC junior lightweight world title against 2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição in the co-feature, and lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis will take on heavy puncher Miguel Madueño in a 10-round special feature.