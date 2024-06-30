Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) defended his WBO junior welterweight world title with a unanimous decision win over Canadian contender Steve Claggett (38-8-2, 6 KOs) Saturday evening at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

Teofimo Lopez: “I knew exactly what kind of fighter he was. I knew he would come forward and test my conditioning. And that’s what we had. We went twelve rounds….the will has to be stronger than the skill. And that’s what we showed tonight. If I was tired, I know he was more tired because I worked very hard for this. We knew we had to break him down. The body shots were hurting him…I’m very grateful. He’s a tough fighter. I don’t think anyone should overlook him. I knew that coming into this.”