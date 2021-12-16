Woman’s P4P best and seven-division world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano faces Miriam Gutierrez in the co-main event of Saturday’s Paul-Woodley PPV in Tampa, Florida. Serrano is moving up to lightweight in anticipation of challenging undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor next year.

“I have knockout power throughout all the weight classes, but I do feel stronger at this weight,” said Serrano. The girls at this weight are a little slower, so it’s going to be a different attack than what you saw from my last fight. I have a task in front of me and that’s Miriam Gutierrez. I always train like I’m the underdog. Once you overlook your opponent, you won’t get what you want in the future.”

Of course, if Serrano knocks out Gutierrez, it would send a message to Taylor, who beat Gutierrez by decision last year.

“A fight with Katie Taylor would be the biggest in women’s boxing history. We’re both top of the pound-for-pound lists, so that’s extremely exciting. We’re both tremendous fighters and we want to prove who’s the best on fight night.

“I’m expecting a war on Saturday. Gutierrez is a tough and durable fighter. She’s a natural lightweight too. This is a good measuring stick for me and Katie Taylor, because that’s the only person to beat Gutierrez. I know what I’m capable of doing at 135 pounds.

“For this fight I’ve been able to eat and stay on weight. I like the discipline that it takes for me making 126-pounds, but lightweight is where the big fights are.”