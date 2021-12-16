By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (5-0, 4 KOs) is in Los Angeles, training with former Manny Pacquiao strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune in preparation for his national title defense against Joseph Goodall (7-0-1, 6 KOs) n Brisbane on February 4.

“We’re pretty fortunate to be in the position that we’re in,” Huni’s father and trainer Rocki Huni told Wide World of Sports. “It’s all thanks to the team – (promoter) Dean Lonergan, (matchmaker) Stuart Duncan – to get this opportunity to train with a legend like Justin Fortune.

“Manny Pacquiao is a legend. I don’t think there will ever be another Manny Pacquiao. What he did for the sport and for his community is something that we dream about doing. To do half of what he’s done would be an awesome career.”

“Justin Fortune is good mates with Freddy Roach, so we’re hoping to get to the Wild Card gym at some point,” Rocki said. “Hopefully Freddy can also share some of his knowledge, as well, like he’s helped so many fighters in the past.”