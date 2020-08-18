Undefeated welterweight Liván Navarro (11-0, 7 KOs) will battle tough contender Justin DeLoach (18-4, 9 KOs) in a 10-round attraction that headlines action live on FS1 this Saturday, August 22 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Unbeaten super welterweights Ivan Pandzic (13-0-1, 8 KOs) and Jeffrey Torres (6-0, 3 KOs) will square off in a six-round showdown in the co-feature, while super lightweight prospect Justin Pauldo (13-1, 7 KOs) faces Josec Ruiz (21-3-3, 14 KOs) in an eight-round affair to kick off the FS1 telecast at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

The FS1 telecast will follow FOX PBC Fight Night headlined by two-time welterweight champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter taking on unbeaten German contender Sebastian Formella in a 12-round WBC/IBF welterweight title eliminator on a broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.