Dillian Whyte has added Dave Coldwell to his corner team ahead of his crucial Heavyweight clash with Alexander Povetkin at Matchroom Fight Camp this weekend.

Trainer Xavier Miller has overseen Whyte’s preparations for Saturday’s showdown with Povetkin, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US, with Katie Taylor-Delfine Persoon 2 on the same bill.

Whyte has confirmed that Coldwell will also be joining Miller in the corner at the finale of ‘Fight Camp.’

“Dave is someone I’ve known a long time,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “He’s experienced with Heavyweights, was in David Haye’s corner back in the day, and has trained Tony Bellew. He knows how to handle a big guy like Povetkin.

“Dave can offer secondary advice, or perhaps see something that I have missed.”

Sky Sports expert Coldwell has welcomed the opportunity to offer support to Miller on a hugely important night for Whyte.

“It’s just to be a second pair of eyes, if needed,” Coldwell told Sky Sports. “I’m there to just help his coach and keep things running smoothly, and if I spot something, then I’ll give my opinion to him, and he’ll take it on from there.

“First and foremost, I’m a boxing fan, so I’m a fan of Dillian Whyte. I’ve always got on with him. Around the shows for years, we’ve always had a bit of a laugh.

“It’s great to be involved in another massive night and I love working on these huge events. I’m quite experienced at that sort of stuff and it’s exciting.”