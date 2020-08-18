The WBC has announced that Canelo Alvarez will face Avni Yildirim for the vacant WBC super middleweight championship. The WBC Board of Governors has voted 36-1 to order Alvarez, the multi-division world champion who holds The WBC “franchise” designation, to fight against the WBC’s mandatory contender of the division Yildirim. Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs) is coming off a controversial technical split decision loss to Anthony Dirrell 18 months ago.