The WBC has announced that Canelo Alvarez will face Avni Yildirim for the vacant WBC super middleweight championship. The WBC Board of Governors has voted 36-1 to order Alvarez, the multi-division world champion who holds The WBC “franchise” designation, to fight against the WBC’s mandatory contender of the division Yildirim. Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs) is coming off a controversial technical split decision loss to Anthony Dirrell 18 months ago.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Well there’s the dream bout everybody was hoping for.
WHOOOOOO IS THAT OTHER DUDE??!!! Regardless, I hope they do not expect folks to pay for Canelo’s upcoming easy victory. Maybe they will have a great undercard, but I doubt it.
Rather disappointing news. I get it. COVID19 changes a lot of things in boxing. Play it safe. Protect the money. Its a DAZN fight so its not a $100 pay per view. I will watch it. Yildirim lost to Dirrell so this is a safe fight for Canelo….. I will take the under… This one will go only a few rounds.
Cherry-pickin’ a good tune-up fight to break rust lose.
Mmmmmmmmm, nah……a year searchin for an opponent, and they come out with this?