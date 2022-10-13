Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced today that former world title challengers Alexandro “El Peque” Santiago (26-3-5, 13 KOs) and Antonio “Carita” Nieves (20-3-2, 11 KOs) will meet again in a ten round rematch of their 2016 draw on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Showtime PPV undercard on October 29 from Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix.

In a battle of undefeated heavyweights, Jeremiah “Dream Land” Milton (6-0, 5 KOs) will square off against Quintin Sumpter (5-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout in the non-televised portion of the card. Also in action will be super welterweight Eliezer Silva (1-0) against Phillip “Fresh” Carmouche (2-3) in a four-rounder.