April 10, 2018

Santa Cruz-Mares Rematch Press Conference

By Miguel Maravilla
Photos: Scott Hirano/SHOWTIME

The rematch is official between Southern California’s featherweight world champions Leo Santa Cruz (34-1-1, 19 KOs) and Abner Mares (31-2-1, 15 KOs). They held a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to kick things off for their June 9th at the Staples Center live on Showtime.

Leo Santa Cruz: “You all saw the first fight and it was close. This will be a better Mares because he has a different trainer. I’ve seen Mares improve and he will come in seeking revenge. This will be a good fight. See you all June 9th,”

Abner Mares: “This will be another great fight. Leo is a humble guy but I guess I have to be the bad guy in this one. You saw the first fight. It was a toe-to-toe battle and we pleased the fans. This will be a war, I’m fighting for redemption. I can say I will win this fight.”

Ringstar Sports CEO Richard Schaefer: “We all witnessed the first fight. It’s simply impossible when you have Abner to say its a boring fight. When you have Leo, it’s simply impossible to say it’s a boring fight. It’s a 50/50 fight and it will be action at Staples Center.”

TGB Promotions President Tom Brown: “It’s really going to be an incredible fight. We have two Southern California-based fighters. Leo won the first fight by decision, from the opening bell it was an all out brawl. With Leo and Abner you have a lot of pride at stake and they will be fighting for the city championship.”

Santa Cruz and Mares met back in August of 2015 and Santa Cruz won a unanimous decision in their first match.

Since then, Santa Cruz has gone 3-1-1, 2 KO’s, having suffered his only loss to Carl Frampton and avenging it in the rematch, as he is coming off a stoppage over Chris Avalos.

For Mares, he has won his last two fights since suffering the loss to Santa Cruz. A split decision over Luis Cuellar as he won the WBA World featherweight title and in his last fight he won a technical decision over Andres Gutierrez. Mares also comes into this fight with a new trainer, Robert Garcia and the duo has gone 2-0 since hooking up.

“Whatever he brings to the table, we will be ready to adjust. I have to be smart to win. We will give a great fight,” Leo Santa Cruz told Fightnews.com®.

“I’m eager to get that win and this is about redemption. Expect a great fight from me, it will be a battle,” Abner Mares told Fightnews.com®.

“You ready Leo,” Mares asked. “Yes I am,” Santa Cruz answered.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla

Abell: KO isn't the only way I can beat Adamek
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.