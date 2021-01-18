As announced last Friday, welterweight road warrior Samuel Vargas (31-6-2, 14 KOs) returns to the ring April 10 against top prospect Conor Benn (17-0, 11 KOs) in the UK. The bout will headline a card aired by DAZN in Canada and the United States, and on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring and test one of the guys they say is the future of the welterweight division, but I don’t think it’s his time yet,” said Vargas. “I’ve stood toe-to-toe with the best fighters in this division and I’ve never even touched the canvas. I know what it takes to be at the top level, and I want to prove that I can still be there.

“I take a lot of pride in being able to fight on DAZN once again, especially because my fans in Canada are able to watch. I promise to deliver a win this country can be proud of.”

Promoter Lee Baxter added, “Sammy never let anything stop him, even when everything was completely closed down, he found a way to get the work in, even if it was by himself at home. He’s never made an excuse or backed down once in his career.

“There comes a time in every prospect’s career when they face a man they can’t break, and you find out what they’re really made of. Conor Benn is going to have that moment on April 10, because he’ll be staring across the ring at a man that the best fighters in this division haven’t been able to break.”