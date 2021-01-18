Matchroom has announced that super middleweight Carlos Gongora has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn. Gongora (19-0 14 KOs) currently holds the IBO belt. “I want to thank Eddie Hearn and Matchroom for giving me the opportunity to shine,” said Gongora. “I want to thank my manager Mike Criscio for believing in me and pushing to get me in the best position possible. I proved to the world I have what it takes to be a champion with only two weeks of training.

“I will not stop until I have all the belts. I want to fight the best and only the best. I want to support my family and give them a great life, one they never had before. One that I want to give them. I fight for my family and my country.”