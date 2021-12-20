By Robert Coster

WBA minimumweight champion Victorio “Vic” Saludar (21-4, 11 KOs) of the Philippines puts his title on the line in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Tuesday against WBA #1 contender and local idol Erick “Mini Pacman” Rosa (4-0, 1 KO).

Saludar arrived in the Dominican Republic last Wednesday and declared that he was up to the challenge posed by his young foe. “I’m going to beat Rosa in front of his fans. He only has 4 fights and hasn’t met the caliber of boxers that I have faced. ”

For his part, Rosa has already made history by winning 3 regional titles in just 4 fights.

The 21-year-old Dominican hopes to join a select group of boxers who have become world champions with just 5 fights or less: David Morrell (5 bouts), Veehapol Saraprom (4 bouts ), Vasyl Lomachenko(3 bouts), Saensak Muangsarin (3 bouts).

“Winning the title will be my Christmas gift to my country and my fans,” declared Rosa.