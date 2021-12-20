We have an abbreviated schedule this week due to the holidays. Probably a good thing after two of the busiest boxing Saturdays in memory over the last two weeks.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN+ offers up a card for early-risers. Tune in at 3AM ET/12AM PT to catch former world champion Andrew “The Monster” Moloney (21-2, 14 KOs) against Froilan Saludar (32-4-1, 22 KOs) in a 10-round junior bantamweight bout at The Star Event Centre in Sydney.

* * *

Every year, for many decades, the Belgian city of Izegem has hosted a professional boxing card on Christmas Day. This year, however, the main Christmas Day boxing show takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The card will be televised live on FOX at 8PM ET/5PM PT with welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (9-1, 6 KOs) facing Nicholas DeLomba (16-3, 5 KOs) in the ten round main event. The co-feature has middleweight Joey Spencer (12-0, 9 KOs) taking on Limberth Ponce (18-4, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder.