By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight champ Ryosuke Nishida (5-0, a KO), 117.75, kept his regional belt as he took the initiative all the way and scored a unanimous decision (119-109, 118-110, 116-112) over Tetsuro Ohashi (8-3, 2 KOs), 117.75, over twelve fast rounds on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. It was Nishida’s first defense since he dethroned ex-WBC flyweight titlist Daigo Higa this April, and he dominated a hot affair of lefthanders exchanging fast punches. It was Nishida that outjabbed the game challenger with his more accurate right hand and straight lefts to the midsection.

Promoter: Muto Promotions.