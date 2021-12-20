By Joe Koizumi
Unbeaten WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight champ Ryosuke Nishida (5-0, a KO), 117.75, kept his regional belt as he took the initiative all the way and scored a unanimous decision (119-109, 118-110, 116-112) over Tetsuro Ohashi (8-3, 2 KOs), 117.75, over twelve fast rounds on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. It was Nishida’s first defense since he dethroned ex-WBC flyweight titlist Daigo Higa this April, and he dominated a hot affair of lefthanders exchanging fast punches. It was Nishida that outjabbed the game challenger with his more accurate right hand and straight lefts to the midsection.
Promoter: Muto Promotions.
I’ve always liked how Japan routinely and casually just has novices in 12 round scheduled fights. This is his fifth fight and Nishida’s already been the full distance twice.